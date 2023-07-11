Over 200 flood-affected people rescued in Punjab's Jalandhar 

Jalandhar Deputy Commissioner Vishesh Sarangal on Monday said that the district administration has so far rescued around 200 people safely during rescue operations and all these people have been shifted to relief camps. Taking stock of the situation during his visits to the field, the DC said that Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann led the state government and was committed to ensuring the safety of people from flood-like situations.

He further mentioned that all the rescued people have been shifted to relief centres where all the necessary facilities were being provided to them. The deputy commissioner further stated that the situation is completely under control in the district and officers were camping in flood-prone areas to keep a close tab over the entire operation.

The DC said that a large number of sandbags have been prepared in Nakodar, Phillaur, Shahkot and Lohian blocks so that they can be used to plug breaches and curtail erosion. He also said that the medical teams have been deployed in the field were serving the medical facilities in the affected areas adding that teams of NDRF, Army and SDRF were also deployed to carry out rescue operations in a coordinated manner.

Earlier on Monday, Chief Secretary Anurag Verma chaired a high-level meeting to take stock of the situation due to continuous heavy rains across the state and in hilly places and to speed up the relief work in the state. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)