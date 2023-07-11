Left Menu

Himachal Pradesh: Two migrant workers killed in landslide in Solan

Two migrant workers were killed after being hit by a landslide near village Gadiyar of Gram Panchayat Chhamon, under police station Bhojangar here on Monday.

Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
Two migrant workers were killed after being hit by a landslide near village Gadiyar of Gram Panchayat Chhamon, under police station Bhojangar here on Monday. One deceased migrant worker Prakash was from Jharkhand and the other Bhim Singh was from Nepal.

ASP Yogesh Rolta confirmed the death of two migrant workers due to landslide near Gadiyar village of village Panchayat Chhamon of Bhojnagar, Kasauli. ASP Yogesh Rolta said, "Two migrant workers have died after being hit by a landslide near village Katihar. The deceased migrant worker Prakash was identified to belong from Jharkhand and the other deceased migrant worker Bhim Singh was a resident of Nepal. Police has sent the bodies to the hospital for postmortem." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

