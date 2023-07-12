US welcomes Iraq, TotalEnergies' massive oil, gas and renewables deal
The United States on Tuesday welcomed Iraq's oil, gas and renewables deal with French oil major TotalEnergies, which was signed a day earlier.
"Formally signed this week, this massive deal, which will include participation from regional and American companies, is a major step towards both establishing Iraq’s energy self-sufficiency and meeting its climate goals," White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan said in a statement.
