US welcomes Iraq, TotalEnergies' massive oil, gas and renewables deal

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 12-07-2023 00:40 IST | Created: 12-07-2023 00:38 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
The United States on Tuesday welcomed Iraq's oil, gas and renewables deal with French oil major TotalEnergies, which was signed a day earlier.

"Formally signed this week, this massive deal, which will include participation from regional and American companies, is a major step towards both establishing Iraq’s energy self-sufficiency and meeting its climate goals," White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan said in a statement.

