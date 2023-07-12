Left Menu

US STOCKS-Wall St ends higher with key inflation data, earnings ahead

U.S. stocks ended higher on Tuesday, helped by gains in financial shares as investors awaited key inflation reports and the start of second-quarter earnings in the coming days. Investors are looking for further clues on whether price pressures are abating and if the Federal Reserve is nearing the end of its interest rate hiking cycle.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 12-07-2023 01:35 IST | Created: 12-07-2023 01:30 IST
US STOCKS-Wall St ends higher with key inflation data, earnings ahead
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • United States

U.S. stocks ended higher on Tuesday, helped by gains in financial shares as investors awaited key inflation reports and the start of second-quarter earnings in the coming days.

Investors are looking for further clues on whether price pressures are abating and if the Federal Reserve is nearing the end of its interest rate hiking cycle. U.S. consumer price data is due on Wednesday, while a producer prices report is due on Thursday.

JPMorgan Chase & Co shares rose after Jefferies upgraded the stock to a "buy" ahead of the bank's quarterly results due on Friday. Results from JPMorgan and other big banks later this week are expected to unofficially kick off the start of the second-quarter reporting period. The S&P banking index also rose.

"It's nice to see the market broadening out here ahead of earnings," said Tim Ghriskey, senior portfolio strategist at Ingalls & Snyder in New York. "We've got a lot of data that's going to be coming in here ... and expectations for the third quarter are also a concern in terms of any guidance companies might be giving on earnings calls."

The S&P 500 is up about 15% for the year so far, with technology up roughly 40% in that period. According to preliminary data, the S&P 500 gained 29.75 points, or 0.66%, to end at 4,439.28 points, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 75.22 points, or 0.55%, to 13,760.70. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 303.11 points, or 0.89%, to 34,247.51.

Wall Street banks are expected to report higher profits for the second quarter as rising interest payments offset a reduction in dealmaking. Among the S&P 500's biggest gainers on the day, shares of videogame maker Activision Blizzard jumped after a U.S. judge ruled that Microsoft may proceed with its planned acquisition of Activision.

Salesforce shares rose after the cloud services firm said it would increase prices of some of its cloud and marketing tools, a first in seven years. Also, Amazon.com shares edged up with its "Prime Day" 48-hour shopping event going on this week.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Rally in Indian stocks continues, march towards fresh highs

Rally in Indian stocks continues, march towards fresh highs

 India
2
Health News Roundup: Hunger haunts Ethiopia's Tigray region after years of war; EU investigates Ozempic, weight-loss drug Saxenda after suicidal thoughts reported and more

Health News Roundup: Hunger haunts Ethiopia's Tigray region after years of w...

 Global
3
Nigeria's NNPC has Tinubu's backing for IPO, CEO says

Nigeria's NNPC has Tinubu's backing for IPO, CEO says

Nigeria
4
Masked men burn market in Mexican city plagued by gang violence, killing 9

Masked men burn market in Mexican city plagued by gang violence, killing 9

 Mexico

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Freelancers or Virtual Assistants: Who's the Right Fit for Your Business?

The Art of Intelligence: Unraveling the Potential of Blockchain and AI

When Nature Strikes: Exploring the Devastating Impact of Floods

Unveiling the Olympic Journey: From Ancient Roots to Modern Glory

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023