ADVISORY-Story on Sudan shelling withdrawn

(The July 11 story headlined "Random shelling kills 34 people, including children, in Sudan-health authorities" is withdrawn. At this time, Reuters can not determine the veracity of the web site that posted the information and is unable to immediately verify the information.)

July 12 (Reuters) - STORY_NUMBER: S8N37X0F9 STORY_DATE: 11/07/2023 STORY_TIME: 2038 GMT

Also Read: Sudan violence likely to push over 1 million refugees out of the African country by October, UN says

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)