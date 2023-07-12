UK's CMA says new restructured Microsoft-Activision deal could require new probe
Reuters | London | Updated: 12-07-2023 18:07 IST | Created: 12-07-2023 17:28 IST
- Country:
- United Kingdom
Britain's competition regulator said on Wednesday that a new restructured Microsoft-Activision deal could require a fresh merger investigation.
The Competition and Markets Authority watchdog had blocked the $69 billion deal in April.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- The Competition and Markets Authority
- Britain
- Microsoft-Activision
Advertisement