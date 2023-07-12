Left Menu

Industrial production rises 5.2 pc in May

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-07-2023 18:23 IST | Created: 12-07-2023 17:40 IST
India's industrial production rose 5.2 per cent in May, according to the official data released on Wednesday.

Factory output measured in terms of the Index of Industrial Production (IIP) grew 19.7 per cent in May 2022.

The data released by the National Statistical Office (NSO) showed that the manufacturing sector's output increased by 5.7 per cent in May 2023. Mining output rose 6.4 per cent during the month under review.

Power output grew 0.9 per cent in May 2023.

