Left Menu

Promise free power supply to Telangana farmers, discussing what more can be given to them: Congress

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-07-2023 18:16 IST | Created: 12-07-2023 17:46 IST
Promise free power supply to Telangana farmers, discussing what more can be given to them: Congress
  • Country:
  • India

The Congress' Telangana in-charge Manikrao Thakre on Wednesday said free power supply to farmers will be among the Assembly poll promises of his party and it is considering what more can be provided to them.

His comments come in the wake of state Congress president A Revanth Reddy's alleged remarks that three hours of free power is enough for farmers and that round-the-clock free electricity supply is not required.

While Reddy, who is currently on a visit to the United States, denied making any such remark, Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLC K Kavitha and other party leaders in Telangana held protests in Hyderabad against the Congress.

Addressing reporters in the national capital, Thakre claimed that BRS supremo and Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao (KCR) was indulging in ''politics of lies'' by ''misinterpreting'' Reddy's remarks to stop the rise of Congress in the state.

''The Congress party is with farmers. KCR has said 24x7 free electricity is given for three crops. The Congress will give more than what the KCR government is currently giving,'' Thakre said, and asserted that free power to farmers will be part of his party's poll promises for Telangana.

''We promise to give free power to the farmers. We are discussing what more we can give to them,'' he said. Thakre said the Congress has always worked for the welfare of farmers. Be it electricity or other welfare initiatives, the Congress has always given priority to the farmers, he said. The Congress has fulfilled its poll promises for Himachal Pradesh and Karnataka and it will do so in Telangana, he added. Assembly polls in Telangana are due at year-end. Thakre accused the KCR government of not doing enough for the welfare of farmers, claiming it has stopped crop insurance benefits to them and also has not fulfilled the loan waiver promise. Revanth Reddy reportedly made certain remarks about free power to farmers in Telangana while addressing a meeting of the Telugu Association of North America.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cortexi Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed: Real Hearing Drops or Tinnitus Scam?

Cortexi Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed: Real Hearing Drops or Tinnitus Scam?

 Global
2
Liv Pure Reviews FAKE Hype Busted [Consumer Reports] Is LivPure Weight Loss Safe?

Liv Pure Reviews FAKE Hype Busted [Consumer Reports] Is LivPure Weight Loss ...

 Global
3
Rally in Indian stocks continues, march towards fresh highs

Rally in Indian stocks continues, march towards fresh highs

 India
4
Domestic automobile industry likely to log 17 pc revenue growth in June qtr: Report

Domestic automobile industry likely to log 17 pc revenue growth in June qtr:...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Freelancers or Virtual Assistants: Who's the Right Fit for Your Business?

The Art of Intelligence: Unraveling the Potential of Blockchain and AI

When Nature Strikes: Exploring the Devastating Impact of Floods

Unveiling the Olympic Journey: From Ancient Roots to Modern Glory

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023