Left Menu

Pakistan optimistic of securing IMF approval for $3 bln bailout

Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said he was optimistic that the International Monetary Fund will approve a $3 billion bailout at its board meeting on Wednesday. Pakistan and the Fund reached a staff level agreement last month, securing much-needed funding for the cash-starved country.

Reuters | Updated: 12-07-2023 18:27 IST | Created: 12-07-2023 17:55 IST
Pakistan optimistic of securing IMF approval for $3 bln bailout
Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said he was optimistic that the International Monetary Fund will approve a $3 billion bailout at its board meeting on Wednesday.

Pakistan and the Fund reached a staff level agreement last month, securing much-needed funding for the cash-starved country. The agreement needs the board's approval before disbursing $1.1 billion upfront and the rest of the money in instalments.

"The meeting is happening today," Sharif said at an event in Islamabad. "I hope the board will approve the programme. This programme will help Pakistan's economy to stabilise." The nine-month short-term lifeline for Pakistan's ailing economy, which has been on the cusp of default, came after eight months of tough negotiations over fiscal discipline.

The $350 billion South Asian economy faced a crippling balance of payments crisis, with its central bank's reserves barely enough to cover a month of controlled imports. The IMF board approval will also unlock other bilateral and multilateral external financing for Pakistan.

Beijing rolled over $5 billion of Pakistan's loan in the last three months, which Sharif said he believed played a major role in averting the debt default. Saudi Arabia deposited $2 billion in support funds with the central bank on Tuesday. Fitch credit rating agency on Monday upgraded Pakistan's sovereign rating to CCC from CCC-, and the bailout has brought relief to investors in the country's stocks and bonds.

 

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cortexi Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed: Real Hearing Drops or Tinnitus Scam?

Cortexi Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed: Real Hearing Drops or Tinnitus Scam?

 Global
2
Liv Pure Reviews FAKE Hype Busted [Consumer Reports] Is LivPure Weight Loss Safe?

Liv Pure Reviews FAKE Hype Busted [Consumer Reports] Is LivPure Weight Loss ...

 Global
3
Rally in Indian stocks continues, march towards fresh highs

Rally in Indian stocks continues, march towards fresh highs

 India
4
Domestic automobile industry likely to log 17 pc revenue growth in June qtr: Report

Domestic automobile industry likely to log 17 pc revenue growth in June qtr:...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Freelancers or Virtual Assistants: Who's the Right Fit for Your Business?

The Art of Intelligence: Unraveling the Potential of Blockchain and AI

When Nature Strikes: Exploring the Devastating Impact of Floods

Unveiling the Olympic Journey: From Ancient Roots to Modern Glory

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023