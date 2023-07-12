US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St futures sharply extend gains after inflation data

U.S. stock index futures sharply extended gains on Wednesday after data showed a further decline in consumer prices that raised bets that the Federal Reserve was nearing the end of its rapid interest rate hikes.

At 08:32 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis were up 182 points, or 0.53%, S&P 500 e-minis were up 29.5 points, or 0.66%, and Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 124 points, or 0.81%.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)