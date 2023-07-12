Left Menu

Mission 2024: Nadda holds meeting on Lok Sabha Jan Pravas Yojana; party leaders chart out action plan till October 

With the BJP stepping up its preparations for the Lok Sabha polls next year, party chief JP Nadda on Wednesday chaired a meeting of  ‘Lok Sabha Pravas Yojana’ which decided on a plan of action till October this year

ANI | Updated: 12-07-2023 18:37 IST | Created: 12-07-2023 18:37 IST
Mission 2024: Nadda holds meeting on Lok Sabha Jan Pravas Yojana; party leaders chart out action plan till October 
BJP chief JP Nadda (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

With the BJP stepping up its preparations for the Lok Sabha polls next year, party chief JP Nadda on Wednesday chaired a meeting of  'Lok Sabha Pravas Yojana' which decided on a plan of action till October this year. BJP national general secretaries Vinod Tawde Sunil Bansal and party leaders Harish Dwivedi and Sambit Patra were among those present at the meeting. Lok Sabha cluster in-charges, party leaders given responsibility for Lok Sabha Pravas Yojana, observers, conveners and co-conveners from states also attended the meeting.

Sources said that the meeting discussed feedback about Lok Sabha Pravas Yojana and the plans ahead. "Programmes have been decided till October and all cluster incharges have been given responsibility," a source said.

Nadda told cluster incharges that they should make a strong connect at the grassroots with people and reach out to beneficiaries of various central schemes. BJP has identified 160 weak seats. The aims of Pravas Yojana include a boost to the party's prospects in these seats.

The meeting discussed the party's preparations for 2024 Lok Sabha polls.  Sources said more such meetings will be held as the party finetunes its strategy for the electoral battles ahead. The BJP had come out with Lok Pravas Yojana as part of the strategy to focus on seats where the BJP had not done well in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls. The party is also focusing on seats it had lost narrowly.

BJP has also evolved a concept of a 'cluster of constituencies' and deputed senior and local leaders to mobilise local workers and enhance outreach among people.  (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cortexi Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed: Real Hearing Drops or Tinnitus Scam?

Cortexi Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed: Real Hearing Drops or Tinnitus Scam?

 Global
2
Liv Pure Reviews FAKE Hype Busted [Consumer Reports] Is LivPure Weight Loss Safe?

Liv Pure Reviews FAKE Hype Busted [Consumer Reports] Is LivPure Weight Loss ...

 Global
3
Rally in Indian stocks continues, march towards fresh highs

Rally in Indian stocks continues, march towards fresh highs

 India
4
Domestic automobile industry likely to log 17 pc revenue growth in June qtr: Report

Domestic automobile industry likely to log 17 pc revenue growth in June qtr:...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Freelancers or Virtual Assistants: Who's the Right Fit for Your Business?

The Art of Intelligence: Unraveling the Potential of Blockchain and AI

When Nature Strikes: Exploring the Devastating Impact of Floods

Unveiling the Olympic Journey: From Ancient Roots to Modern Glory

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023