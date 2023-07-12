Left Menu

Shah asks NABARD to fix financing targets for rural sector for next 25 years

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-07-2023 18:37 IST | Created: 12-07-2023 18:37 IST
Shah asks NABARD to fix financing targets for rural sector for next 25 years
  • Country:
  • India

Cooperation Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday asked NABARD to fix targets for financing agriculture sector and rural development for the next 25 years when India will complete 100 years of Independence.

Addressing the 42nd Foundation Day of National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD), the minister said all employees of the organisation should be involved in fixing targets.

Shah said NABARD, which is engaged in finance and refinance development activities in rural India, should fix its targets keeping in view its past performance and future requirements.

He also underlined the need for cooperation among cooperative organisations to promote rural development.

Shah said that a nation with 65 per cent rural population cannot prosper without NABARD.

''A stage has come today that we cannot imagine rural economy without NABARD,'' he said, highlighting the achievements of the organisation which played a key role in financing agriculture development and rural infrastructure.

The minister also lauded the work being done by NABARD in promotion of self help groups (SHGs) and supporting villages to become self reliant.

NABARD came into existence on July 12, 1982 by transferring the agricultural credit functions of RBI and refinance functions of the then Agricultural Refinance and Development Corporation (ARDC).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cortexi Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed: Real Hearing Drops or Tinnitus Scam?

Cortexi Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed: Real Hearing Drops or Tinnitus Scam?

 Global
2
Liv Pure Reviews FAKE Hype Busted [Consumer Reports] Is LivPure Weight Loss Safe?

Liv Pure Reviews FAKE Hype Busted [Consumer Reports] Is LivPure Weight Loss ...

 Global
3
Rally in Indian stocks continues, march towards fresh highs

Rally in Indian stocks continues, march towards fresh highs

 India
4
Domestic automobile industry likely to log 17 pc revenue growth in June qtr: Report

Domestic automobile industry likely to log 17 pc revenue growth in June qtr:...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Freelancers or Virtual Assistants: Who's the Right Fit for Your Business?

The Art of Intelligence: Unraveling the Potential of Blockchain and AI

When Nature Strikes: Exploring the Devastating Impact of Floods

Unveiling the Olympic Journey: From Ancient Roots to Modern Glory

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023