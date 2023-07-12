Asian Athletics Championship: India's Abhishek Pal wins bronze in 10000m walk
Abhishek Pal opened India's medal account in the Asian Athletics Championships with a bronze on the opening day of competitions here on Wednesday.
Pal clocked 29 minute 33.26 seconds to finish behind Ren Tazawa (29.18.44) of Japan and Koech Kimutai Shadrack (29:31.63) of Kazakhstan.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
