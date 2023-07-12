5 arrested after speeding car collides with vehicles in Puducherry

Five people have been apprehended on charges of driving recklessly and negligently under the influence of alcohol in Puducherry, police said on Wednesday. Their actions resulted in over a dozen people sustaining injuries and vehicles being damaged.

According to police, those who were apprehended were residents of the Medavakkam area, a southern suburb of Chennai and were visiting Puducherry as tourists. Officials said that bystanders on seeing the car with the accused hitting incoming two-wheelers on a one-way street lined with stores gave chase and handed them over to police after nabbing them.

The accused had consumed alcohol at a bar in the city and were driving the car at high speed on Nehru Road in an inebriated condition. "On a one-way road full of shops, the five accused hit the oncoming two-wheelers without stopping. Police and civilians tried to chase the car, but the car went nearly five kilometers without stopping," the officials said.

During the chase, the car's front left tire burst, and came to rest near Narikuruvar Colony in Lawspet area, they added. Subsequently, the people who were following them stopped them and handed them over to the police.

The City Traffic Police registered a case against the five accused against appropriate sections, added the officials. Further investigation into the matter is underway. (ANI)

