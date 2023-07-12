Left Menu

Tata Technologies evinces interest to set up CEFCs in Karnataka, investing Rs 2,000 cr

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 12-07-2023 19:25 IST | Created: 12-07-2023 19:25 IST
Tata Technologies evinces interest to set up CEFCs in Karnataka, investing Rs 2,000 cr
  • Country:
  • India

Tata Technologies has come forward to set up three Common Engineering Facilities Centres (CEFCs) in the state by investing Rs 2,000 crore, to facilitate MSMEs, Karnataka Large and Medium Industries Minister M B Patil said on Wednesday. Representatives of the leadership team of the company met the Minister at Vidhana Soudha here on Wednesday and submitted the proposal in this regard, his office said in a release.

The company has intended to set up these centres to facilitate, particularly the MSMEs, Patil said.

The proposal is to set up the centres through the PPP model where Tata Technologies will have 70 per cent stakes and the rest 30 per cent stakes will be that of the state government, he added.

This is said to be the first such proposal for setting up such centres for MSMEs. Each centre is estimated to cost about Rs 630 crores.

The CEF centres will cater to Advanced Manufacturing 4.0, Electric Vehicle Testing and Aerospace & Defence, and vastly benefit the upcoming MSMEs and startups in these sectors, the Minister explained.

Welcoming the proposal Patil said the government has decided to give preference to strengthening the MSME sector.

He added that each CEF centre would require about 5 acres of land and a decision on providing it will be taken in the coming days.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cortexi Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed: Real Hearing Drops or Tinnitus Scam?

Cortexi Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed: Real Hearing Drops or Tinnitus Scam?

 Global
2
Liv Pure Reviews FAKE Hype Busted [Consumer Reports] Is LivPure Weight Loss Safe?

Liv Pure Reviews FAKE Hype Busted [Consumer Reports] Is LivPure Weight Loss ...

 Global
3
Rally in Indian stocks continues, march towards fresh highs

Rally in Indian stocks continues, march towards fresh highs

 India
4
Domestic automobile industry likely to log 17 pc revenue growth in June qtr: Report

Domestic automobile industry likely to log 17 pc revenue growth in June qtr:...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Freelancers or Virtual Assistants: Who's the Right Fit for Your Business?

The Art of Intelligence: Unraveling the Potential of Blockchain and AI

When Nature Strikes: Exploring the Devastating Impact of Floods

Unveiling the Olympic Journey: From Ancient Roots to Modern Glory

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023