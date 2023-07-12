Left Menu

Utkarsh Small Finance Bank IPO subscribed 4.73 times on first day of subscription

The quota for Qualified Institutional Buyers QIBs was subscribed 4 per cent.The IPO has a fresh issue of up to Rs 500 crore.

Updated: 12-07-2023 19:39 IST | Created: 12-07-2023 19:39 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Initial Public Offer (IPO) of Utkarsh Small Finance Bank was subscribed 4.73 times on the first day of subscription on Wednesday, helped by overwhelming participation from all categories of investors.

The IPO received bids for 57,07,21,800 shares against 12,05,43,477 shares on offer, according to NSE data.

The category for Retail Individual Investors (RIIs) got subscribed 13.75 times and the non-institutional investors portion received 8.25 times subscription. The quota for Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) was subscribed 4 per cent.

The IPO has a fresh issue of up to Rs 500 crore. Price range for the offer is at Rs 23-25 a share.

Utkarsh Small Finance Bank on Tuesday said it has mobilised Rs 223 crore from anchor investors.

Proceeds from the fresh issue will be utilised to augment the lender's tier 1 capital base to meet future capital requirements.

Utkarsh commenced operations in 2017 and its product suite includes a range of deposit products, including saving accounts, salary accounts, current accounts, recurring and fixed deposits, and locker facilities.

Post successful completion of the IPO, Utkarsh would join the league of other small finance banks such as AU Small Finance Bank, Equitas Small Finance Bank, Ujjivan Small Finance Bank, and Suryoday Small Finance Bank to list on the stock exchanges.

ICICI Securities and Kotak Mahindra Capital are the managers to the offer.

