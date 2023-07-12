Left Menu

EXCLUSIVE-France picks Germany's Boehringer Ingelheim for bird flu vaccines

France has chosen German company Boehringer Ingelheim to supply the 80 million doses of bird flu vaccines needed for its vaccination campaign to start in October, an agriculture ministry spokesperson told Reuters on Wednesday. Boehringer Ingelheim and Ceva declined to comment. The French poultry industry had asked to have two different vaccines to avoid supply hiccups.

Reuters | Updated: 12-07-2023 20:13 IST | Created: 12-07-2023 20:13 IST
EXCLUSIVE-France picks Germany's Boehringer Ingelheim for bird flu vaccines

France has chosen German company Boehringer Ingelheim to supply the 80 million doses of bird flu vaccines needed for its vaccination campaign to start in October, an agriculture ministry spokesperson told Reuters on Wednesday. The government launched a tender in April to vaccinate ducks against avian influenza, commonly called bird flu, that has ravaged flocks around the world and led to the culling of hundreds of millions of birds.

The campaign would make France the first country in the European Union to vaccinate poultry against the deadly virus. Agriculture ministry officials said last month that tests carried out in France on vaccines from French firm Ceva Animal Health and Boehringer Ingelheim showed favourable results.

The ministry did not quantify the value of the order, but said Boehringer's offer was considered better than Ceva's due to the financial criteria, its capacity to supply the doses and storage conditions. Boehringer Ingelheim and Ceva declined to comment.

The French poultry industry had asked to have two different vaccines to avoid supply hiccups. They also preferred a vaccine with one of the two doses injected in hatcheries, like Ceva's vaccine, making it easier for farmers, according to a letter from several industry groups to the agriculture ministry, seen by Reuters. U.S. company Zoetis had also applied in the tender but its vaccine did not cover the species of ducks that France wanted to vaccinate initially, the ministry said.

"If the decision to vaccinate all year round is taken, a new call for tenders should be launched for an additional order of vaccines with a new call for tender," the spokesperson said in a written answer.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cortexi Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed: Real Hearing Drops or Tinnitus Scam?

Cortexi Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed: Real Hearing Drops or Tinnitus Scam?

 Global
2
Liv Pure Reviews FAKE Hype Busted [Consumer Reports] Is LivPure Weight Loss Safe?

Liv Pure Reviews FAKE Hype Busted [Consumer Reports] Is LivPure Weight Loss ...

 Global
3
Rally in Indian stocks continues, march towards fresh highs

Rally in Indian stocks continues, march towards fresh highs

 India
4
Domestic automobile industry likely to log 17 pc revenue growth in June qtr: Report

Domestic automobile industry likely to log 17 pc revenue growth in June qtr:...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Freelancers or Virtual Assistants: Who's the Right Fit for Your Business?

The Art of Intelligence: Unraveling the Potential of Blockchain and AI

When Nature Strikes: Exploring the Devastating Impact of Floods

Unveiling the Olympic Journey: From Ancient Roots to Modern Glory

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023