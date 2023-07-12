Left Menu

Delhi riots: SC adjourns Umar Khalid’s bail plea scheduled for July 24 after Delhi police seeks time to file response

The Supreme Court on Wednesday adjourned the hearing for July 24 on the bail plea filed by former Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) student and activist Umar Khalid in a UAPA case related to the alleged conspiracy behind the North-East Delhi riots in February 2020.

ANI | Updated: 12-07-2023 20:50 IST | Created: 12-07-2023 20:50 IST
Delhi riots: SC adjourns Umar Khalid’s bail plea scheduled for July 24 after Delhi police seeks time to file response
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court on Wednesday adjourned the hearing for July 24 on the bail plea filed by former Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) student and activist Umar Khalid in a UAPA case related to the alleged conspiracy behind the North-East Delhi riots in February 2020. A bench of Justices AS Bopanna and MM Sundresh adjourned the hearing after the counsel appearing for Delhi Police sought time to file a response on Khalid's bail plea.

Senior advocate Kapil Sibal appearing for Khalid told the bench that he has been inside jail for over two years and eleven months now. Advocate Rajat Nair appearing for Delhi police said chargesheets run in thousands of pages and investigating agency needs some reasonable time to file a reply.

Khalid had approached the top court challenging an October 2022 Delhi High Court verdict that had denied bail to him. Khalid, arrested by Delhi Police in September 2020, in the High Court had sought bail on grounds that he neither had any "criminal role" in the violence in the city's North-East area nor any "conspiratorial connect" with any other accused in the case. The Delhi police had opposed the bail plea of Khalid.

Khalid had approached the High Court challenging the dismissal of his bail application by the trial court in March 2022. He was charged with criminal conspiracy, rioting, unlawful assembly as well as several sections of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

Besides Khalid, Sharjeel Imam, activist Khalid Saifi, JNU students Natasha Narwal and Devangana Kalita, Jamia Coordination Committee members Safoora Zargar, former AAP councillor Tahir Hussain and several others were booked under the stringent law in the case. The violence had erupted during the protests against CAA and NRC and had left 53 people dead and over 700 injured. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cortexi Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed: Real Hearing Drops or Tinnitus Scam?

Cortexi Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed: Real Hearing Drops or Tinnitus Scam?

 Global
2
Liv Pure Reviews FAKE Hype Busted [Consumer Reports] Is LivPure Weight Loss Safe?

Liv Pure Reviews FAKE Hype Busted [Consumer Reports] Is LivPure Weight Loss ...

 Global
3
Rally in Indian stocks continues, march towards fresh highs

Rally in Indian stocks continues, march towards fresh highs

 India
4
Domestic automobile industry likely to log 17 pc revenue growth in June qtr: Report

Domestic automobile industry likely to log 17 pc revenue growth in June qtr:...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Freelancers or Virtual Assistants: Who's the Right Fit for Your Business?

The Art of Intelligence: Unraveling the Potential of Blockchain and AI

When Nature Strikes: Exploring the Devastating Impact of Floods

Unveiling the Olympic Journey: From Ancient Roots to Modern Glory

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023