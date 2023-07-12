Left Menu

12-07-2023
Euro zone yields plunge after succour from U.S. CPI

Euro zone bond yields fell on Wednesday after U.S. CPI data came in lower than expected, helping reassure investors that there could be an end to inflationary pressure around the world and a peak in central bank rates is in sight. The yield on Germany's 10-year Bund fell almost 10 basis points (bps) to 2.55%, its lowest level since strong U.S. labour market data sent global yields surging on July 6.

The report showed U.S. consumer prices rose modestly in June and registered their smallest annual increase in more than two years as inflation continued to subside, although probably not fast enough to discourage the Federal Reserve from resuming raising interest rates later this month. Core inflation, which strips out volatile energy and food prices, also slowed.

"The report is a very, very strong report for the narrative that inflation is about to get back to more comfortable levels in the quarters to come," said Samy Chaar, chief economist at Lombard Odier. "We have to look at the U.S. as a leading indicator of what will happen in Europe - there is no reason for European exceptionalism here, though there might be in the U.K."

"What this confirms is there is no reason to go for a higher terminal rate." Bond yields move inversely to prices, which in most developed markets have been hurt by the relentless pace of global central bank rate hikes.

But after the release of the U.S. data, traders trimmed their bets for the European Central Bank's terminal rate. December 2023 ECB ESTR forwards dropped to around 3.89% after the data from around 3.92%, implying a deposit rate of below 4% by year-end. The depo rate is currently 3.5%.

U.S. Treasury yields fell too, the U.S. 10-year yield was down 10.5 bps at 3.879%. Back in Europe, Italy's 10-year yield was around 15 bps lower at 4.33%, pushing the spread between Germany and Italy's 10-year yields narrower to around 171 bps.

At the shorter end of the curve, where yields are more sensitive to changes in interest policy, Italy's two-year yield dropped 11.5 bps to 3.884%, and Germany's two-year yield fell 8 bps to 3.283%.

