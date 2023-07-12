Left Menu

Updated: 12-07-2023 21:10 IST | Created: 12-07-2023 21:10 IST
Apis Partners offloads Star Health & Allied Insurance's shares for Rs 323 cr
A fund managed by UK-based Apis Partners on Wednesday offloaded shares of Star Health & Allied Insurance Company for Rs 323 crore through an open market transaction.

Apis Growth 15 Ltd sold the shares of Star Health & Allied Insurance Company.

According to the bulk deal data available with the BSE, Apis Growth 15 disposed of 52,84,334 shares, amounting to nearly 1 per cent stake in Star Health & Allied Insurance Company.

The shares were sold at an average price of Rs 612 apiece, taking the aggregate transaction size to Rs 323.40 crore.

Details of the buyers could not be ascertained.

Shares of Star Health & Allied Insurance Company rose 2.23 per cent to close at Rs 631.10 per piece on the BSE.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

