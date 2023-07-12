Cycling-Philipsen wins Tour de France stage 11 as Vingegaard retains yellow jersey
Reuters | Moulins | Updated: 12-07-2023 21:16 IST | Created: 12-07-2023 21:16 IST
Belgian Jasper Philipsen won the 11th stage of the Tour de France, a 180-km ride from Clermont Ferrand on Wednesday.
Defending champion Jonas Vingegaard of Denmark retained the overall leader's yellow jersey.
