Rajiv Gandhi Housing Corporation aims for construction of 7.06 lakh houses: Karnataka Minister

Answering a question by BJP's DS Arun in the Legislative Council here on Wednesday, the Karnataka minister said that out of 7,06,290 houses, 68,177 have been completed.

ANI | Updated: 12-07-2023 21:21 IST | Created: 12-07-2023 21:21 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
The Rajiv Gandhi Housing Corporation has set a target of constructing 7,06,290 houses from 2020-21 to 2022-23, informed Housing and Minorities Welfare Minister Zameer Ahmed Khan on Wednesday. Answering a question by BJP's DS Arun in the Legislative Council here on Wednesday, the Karnataka housing minister said that out of 7,06,290 houses, 68,177 have been completed.

"The total target is for constructing 7,06,290 houses out of which approval has been received for the construction of 3,68,177 houses, and out of which 68,177 houses have been completed. As many as 1,19,090 houses are at various stages of construction, while 1,77,868 houses are yet to begin construction. 3,042 houses have been held up due to various reasons," Zameer Ahmed Khan added. At the same time, in the PM Awas Yojana and Chief Minister Housing Scheme, a target of 1.05,267 houses has been set, out of which 99,218 houses have received approval, and 10,148 houses have been completed. As many as 60,277 houses are at various stages of construction, while work is yet to commence on 28,793 houses, the minister said

He further said that in total, work orders have been issued for 4,67,395 beneficiaries out of the targeted 8,11,557 houses. "A total of 78,325 houses have been completed in category A, while progress has been made in various stages for 1,79,367 houses. The remaining 2,06,661 houses are pending completion. 3,042 houses have been blocked due to lack of interest from beneficiaries and various reasons," he informed.

A total of Rs 3,961.01 crores has been allocated for both schemes, he added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

