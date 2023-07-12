Kuwait appoints oil minister as acting finance minister - state news agency
Reuters | Updated: 12-07-2023 21:25 IST | Created: 12-07-2023 21:25 IST
Kuwait appointed deputy prime minister and oil minister Saad Al Barrak as acting finance minister after accepting the resignation of Manaf Al Hajri from the post, the state news agency reported on Wednesday.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
