Left Menu

Himachal Pradesh CM announces financial aid for flood victims

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Wednesday announced a financial aid of Rs 25,000 each for those seeking shelter in the relief camps and Rs 1 lakh each for those who suffered significant property losses in Pandoh.

ANI | Updated: 12-07-2023 22:01 IST | Created: 12-07-2023 22:01 IST
Himachal Pradesh CM announces financial aid for flood victims
Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Wednesday announced a financial aid of Rs 25,000 each for those seeking shelter in the relief camps and Rs 1 lakh each for those who suffered significant property losses in Pandoh. "After conducting an aerial survey of Chandertal and Losar in the tribal district of Lahaul-Spiti, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu reached Mandi to assess the situation and meet those affected by the tragic flash floods and heavy rains," read a press statement.

The Chief Minister visited the relief camps at Beas Sadan in Bhuli and Gurudwara Sahib in Paddal, inquiring about the well-being of the affected individuals. "Due to dense fog and adverse weather conditions, the Chief Minister was unable to depart for Thunag. Nevertheless, he assured the affected people of the area that all possible assistance would be provided," it added.

"MLA and former Minister Anil Sharma, Chairman of APMC Mandi Sanjeev Guleria, Congress Leader Pawan Thakur, Jeevan Thakur, Naresh Chauhan, Lal Singh Kaushal, Divisional Commissioner Rakhil Kahlon, SP Somya Sambshivan, ADC Nivedita Negi, and other senior officers accompanied the Chief Minister," it said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cortexi Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed: Real Hearing Drops or Tinnitus Scam?

Cortexi Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed: Real Hearing Drops or Tinnitus Scam?

 Global
2
Liv Pure Reviews FAKE Hype Busted [Consumer Reports] Is LivPure Weight Loss Safe?

Liv Pure Reviews FAKE Hype Busted [Consumer Reports] Is LivPure Weight Loss ...

 Global
3
FOREX-Dollar drops as traders gear up for weak U.S. inflation

FOREX-Dollar drops as traders gear up for weak U.S. inflation

 United States
4
Microsoft's $69 bln Activision deal gets US judge go-ahead, UK softens opposition

Microsoft's $69 bln Activision deal gets US judge go-ahead, UK softens oppos...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Beyond Gold Medals: Understanding the 5 Circles of Olympic Spirit

The Startup Playbook: Strategies for Launching and Scaling

Echoes of the Past: Unveiling the Enigmatic History of Indian Languages

Freelancers or Virtual Assistants: Who's the Right Fit for Your Business?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023