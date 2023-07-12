Left Menu

Tata Technologies express interest to invest Rs 2,000 crore in Karnataka: Minister MB Patil

Representatives of the leadership team of the company met Minister for Large and Medium Industries MB Patil at Vidhana Sabha on Wednesday and submitted the proposal in this regard.

12-07-2023
Minister for Large and Medium Industries MB Patil (File photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Tata Technologies has come forward to set up three Common Engineering Facilities Centres (CEFCs) in the state by investing Rs 2,000 crore, Karnataka minister MB Patil said on Wednesday. Representatives of the leadership team of the company met Minister for Large and Medium Industries MB Patil at Vidhana Sabha on Wednesday and submitted the proposal in this regard.

"The company has intended to set up these centres to facilitate particularly the MSMEs. The proposal is to set up the centres through the PPP model where Tata Technologies will have 70 per cent stakes and the rest 30 per cent stakes will be that of the state government," he added. This is claimed to be the first proposal for setting up such centres for MSMEs.

Each centre is estimated to cost about Rs. 630 crores. The CEF centres will cater to Advanced Manufacturing 4.0, Electric Vehicle Testing

and Aerospace & Defence and vastly benefit the upcoming MSMEs and startups in these sectors, he explained. Welcoming the proposal Patil said that the government has decided to give preference to strengthening the MSME sector.

He added that each CEF centre would require about 5 acres of land and a decision on providing it will be taken in the coming days. Pawan Bhageria, President, Pushkaraj, Koulgud, Vice President, Praveen Diwekar, Head (Manufacturing) of Tata Technologies, S.Selva Kumar, Principal Secretary, Gunjan Krishna, Commissioner, Department of Industries were present. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

