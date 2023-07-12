Left Menu

UN chief sends Putin proposal to keep Black Sea grain deal alive

Reuters | Updated: 12-07-2023 23:00 IST | Created: 12-07-2023 22:16 IST
U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres sent Russian President Vladimir Putin a letter on Tuesday proposing a way forward to further facilitate Russian food and fertilizer exports and ensure the continued Black Sea shipments of Ukrainian grain. "The objective is to remove hurdles affecting financial transactions through the Russian Agricultural Bank, a major concern expressed by the Russian Federation, and simultaneously allow for the continued flow of Ukrainian grain through the Black Sea," U.N. spokesman Stephane Dujarric told reporters on Wednesday.

A deal allowing the safe Black Sea exports of grain and fertilizers from Ukraine is due to expire on Monday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

