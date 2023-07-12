J-K: Two narcotics suppliers apprehended in Samba

Two narcotics suppliers were arrested by Samba Police on Wednesday, an official statement said. Police said that heroin worth Rs 50,000 was also recovered from the two accused.

In this regard, the official media handle of Samba police took to Twitter and said, "Samba Police today arrested two notorious narco-suppliers and recovered heroin worth Rs 50,000 approximately, opium straw weighing 1.450 Kg." Police also recovered Rs 12,460 in the form of cash from the two accused.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

