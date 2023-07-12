Left Menu

J-K: Two narcotics suppliers apprehended in Samba

In this regard, the official media handle of Samba police took to Twitter and said, "Samba Police today arrested two notorious narco-suppliers and recovered heroin worth Rs 50,000 approximately, opium straw weighing 1.450 Kg." 

Accused Narcotics supplier held in Samba (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Two narcotics suppliers were arrested by Samba Police on Wednesday, an official statement said. Police said that heroin worth Rs 50,000 was also recovered from the two accused.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

