Former CM Jai Ram Thakur visits various places in flood-hit Himachal Pradesh

Former Chief Minister and Opposition Leader Jairam Thakur visited Pandoh and Kullu today to assess the situation in the flood-affected areas and meet with the flood victims. He assured them of all possible assistance. The Opposition Leader said, “This rainfall has caused massive devastation. The entire state has suffered significant damage due to the floods. Many houses and shops have been completely submerged in various places. Even now, several areas of the state are entirely cut off. Roads and bridges have been washed away. Kullu and Mandi have been severely affected. Proper communication has yet to be established with Manali and other areas. People are stranded and unable to contact their family members. The good thing is that most tourists are safe.”

“He expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah for sending NDRF teams for relief and rescue operations and providing helicopter services to rescue tourists,” said the Press release. “The Opposition Leader praised the efforts of the NDRF, SDRF, state police, and other departments in risking their lives to save people. He expressed his gratitude to them for their services. The Opposition Leader said that the government was not fully prepared to deal with this rainfall. He mentioned that efforts are being made to provide assistance from the centre. As a result, many stranded people were airlifted today,” it said.

“On Wednesday afternoon, the Opposition Leader reached Pandoh, inspected the flood-affected areas, and gave instructions to expedite relief and rescue work. The Opposition Leader said immediate assistance should be provided to all those affected,” it added. He said that the Pandoh Bridge, which connects the Saraj Assembly constituency, has been washed away due to the heavy rainfall. Many small and big bridges have been washed away in the state. Despite clear weather, no machinery has been deployed near the Naura and Matot villages near Sangla panchayat. Contractors have been awarded this work, and they are selling stones. Such incidents have been brought to our attention. Such gross negligence will not be tolerated at this time.

He urged the people of the state not to leave their homes without reason and to avoid going near rivers and streams. He asked the people to take care of themselves and their families, it added. The Opposition Leader said that in the Saraj Vidhan Sabha constituency, Bhoong, Rail Chowk Panchayat, and the villages of Qadwad, Bhatki, Boong, and Vyod are at risk due to landslides caused by the rain. These six villages are in danger. Landslides are occurring near the Naor and Matot villages under the Sangla panchayat. As a result, people from these villages have evacuated and taken shelter with their relatives. More than a thousand people have been displaced in these villages. People have taken shelter with their relatives. (ANI)

