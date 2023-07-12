Left Menu

People of Rajasthan seeking account of Congress govt's rule, says BJP

The people of Rajasthan are seeking an account of the works done by the Congress government during its four-and-half-year rule but it doesnt have any answer, the BJPs state unit chief CP Joshi said on Wednesday. In Rajasthan, under Congress rule, the lands of farmers who failed to repay their loans are being auctioned, Joshi alleged.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 12-07-2023 23:15 IST | Created: 12-07-2023 23:07 IST
People of Rajasthan seeking account of Congress govt's rule, says BJP
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The people of Rajasthan are seeking an account of the works done by the Congress government during its four-and-half-year rule but it doesn't have any answer, the BJP's state unit chief CP Joshi said on Wednesday. Addressing a rally in Jhunjhunu district, Joshi alleged that farmers, distressed by the state government's false promises, are committing suicide. The Centre has increased the income of farmers by hiking the compensation for crop failure and the minimum support prices of their produce. In Rajasthan, under Congress rule, the lands of farmers who failed to repay their loans are being auctioned, Joshi alleged. The BJP on Wednesday organised a Kisan Jan Aakrosh Mahagherao from the Seth Motilal College Stadium that culminated with a gathering at Piru Singh Stadium. Rajendra Rathore, Leader of the Opposition in the Rajasthan Assembly, said the people of the state have made up their minds to change the government in the assembly elections. He said farmers' representatives are asking the government about the complete loan waiver that it promised four-and-a-half years ago. The Congress had also promised unemployment allowance to the youth if they did not get a job after Class 12, he said. Rathore said the government led by Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, in a reply in the assembly, accepted that lands of 19,422 farmers were auctioned during its rule. The non-performing assets (NPA) amount of 3.49 lakh farmers in nationalised banks and scheduled banks and regional rural banks was Rs 6,018.93 crore. Of this, loans of Rs 5,638 crore was to be waived off but, as the loans were not waived, the amount has crossed Rs 12,000 crore after compound interest, he claimed. Assembly elections in Rajasthan are due at the end of the year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cortexi Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed: Real Hearing Drops or Tinnitus Scam?

Cortexi Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed: Real Hearing Drops or Tinnitus Scam?

 Global
2
Liv Pure Reviews FAKE Hype Busted [Consumer Reports] Is LivPure Weight Loss Safe?

Liv Pure Reviews FAKE Hype Busted [Consumer Reports] Is LivPure Weight Loss ...

 Global
3
FOREX-Dollar drops as traders gear up for weak U.S. inflation

FOREX-Dollar drops as traders gear up for weak U.S. inflation

 United States
4
Microsoft's $69 bln Activision deal gets US judge go-ahead, UK softens opposition

Microsoft's $69 bln Activision deal gets US judge go-ahead, UK softens oppos...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Beyond Gold Medals: Understanding the 5 Circles of Olympic Spirit

The Startup Playbook: Strategies for Launching and Scaling

Echoes of the Past: Unveiling the Enigmatic History of Indian Languages

Freelancers or Virtual Assistants: Who's the Right Fit for Your Business?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023