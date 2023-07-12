Left Menu

Jharkhand:CoBRA deputy commandant injured in encounter with Naxals in Chaibasa

A Commando Battalion for Resolute Action (CoBRA) Deputy Commandant sustained injuries in an encounter that took place between security forces and Naxals in the Goilkera police station area of Chaibasa on Wednesday.

A Commando Battalion for Resolute Action (CoBRA) Deputy Commandant sustained injuries in an encounter that took place between security forces and Naxals in the Goilkera police station area of Chaibasa on Wednesday. The condition of injured CoBRA deputy commandant is reported to be stable and immediate measures were taken to evacuate the injured officer for necessary medical treatment, an official said.

AV Homkar, IG Operations said, "Anti-Naxal operation was being conducted in Kolhan area of ​​Chaibasa, meanwhile it was reported that a group of Naxalites had gathered in Relapral area and someone was planning to carry out a violent incident. Meanwhile, an encounter took place in which the deputy commander of the CoBRA battalion was injured. He is being treated in Ranchi, anti-naxal operation is going on." The search operation is underway and further details are awaited. (ANI)

