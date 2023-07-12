88 people killed since beginning of Monsoon in Himachal: SDMA

A total of 88 people have lost their lives in the state since June 24 as rain continues to hit Himachal, an official statement issued by Himachal Pradesh state disaster management authority said on Wednesday. "So far the total number of human losses since June 24 number is 88, and the total number of people missing is 16 (Road Accident-5, Drowning-6, Flash Flood-2, Landslide-02, Slippage-01)," HPSDMA said.

HPSDMA said that a total injured of 100 people have been injured in the state along with 170 houses being permanently damaged. "Permanent full Damage is 170, House partially damaged are 594 and 8 Shops also damaged during this period," an official statement said.

According to an official update, a total of 492 animals have lost their lives during the period of monsoon. A total of 51 landslides have been reported so far since the beginning of monsoon and 32 incidents of flash floods have been reported, an official statement said.

"So far to date, a total of over 800 roads were closed, Nearly 1500 electricity schemes were affected and 500 water supply schemes have also been hampered in the region," it added. The monsoon hit most parts of Himachal Pradesh on June 24.

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Wednesday said that network connectivity has been restored in Manali. After BSNL Mobile, Landline and FTTH services were restored in Manali on Wednesday CM Sukhu said that efforts are underway to restore the network in Kasol.

The incessant rain has led to flash floods and landslides, causing significant damage in Himachal Pradesh's Manali. Moreover, the Himachal Pradesh Public Service Competitive (Preliminary) Examination has been postponed to August 20 owing to incessant rainfall in the state which has led to damage to roads.

Earlier the Himachal Pradesh Public Service Competitive (Preliminary) Examination was scheduled on July 23. (ANI)

