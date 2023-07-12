Himachal floods: Landslide hit Bhatakufar apple market in Shimla 

The apple market in Bhatakufar, Shimla, was struck by a landslide on Wednesday, posing a significant threat to the local population, traders, laborers, and farmers. This unfortunate event has caused problems and instilled fear among the affected individuals. The traders are operating apple grade here despite the vacation orders from the Himachal Pradesh Agriculture Producers Market Committee to vacate the market which is in a threat due to rain and landslide.

"It is a threat for us, during midnight yesterday there was a landslide. No one was hurt but it damaged the roof and two cars here. The authorities have directed us to vacate the market, I had to come here as there were some boxes of apples left to be sold. I will shift tomorrow to another market at Parala. It is becoming tough for us, we are worried about the safety of our workers and apple farmers. We demand the government to provide an alternative for this market. The rain has already created havoc in the state and we don't want to take any more risk," said Anup Chauhan, an apple trader. The migrant Nepali Labourers are also worried about their safety.

"I am coming from Nepal to do a labour job here. The employer has told us to be here to protect the fruit from rain and also to take care of it from any theft. The landslide, rain and shooting stones have worried us about safety. Likely we were not here when the roof collapsed but it is posing a threat to us. We want the government to either protect the erosion or shift it to some safer location," said Kamal, a migrant labourer. The farmers are also worried for both their safety and also for the crop to be sold.

"I have come to sell my apple crop, I confirmed that if the market was closed. The traders are operating it here despite the government asking them to vacate. We are also in a state of fear and the government should also provide an alternate market so that crops could also be sold and farmers are safe too," said Gayan Thakur, an apple grower. (ANI)

