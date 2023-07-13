Left Menu

UN Security Council to meet Thursday on North Korea’s missile launch

The United Nations Security Council will meet publicly on Thursday to discuss the latest missile launch by North Korea, the Security Council's current president Britain said on Wednesday. The meeting was requested by the United States, Albania, France, Japan, Malta, and the United Kingdom.

The United Nations Security Council will meet publicly on Thursday to discuss the latest missile launch by North Korea, the Security Council's current president Britain said on Wednesday.

The meeting was requested by the United States, Albania, France, Japan, Malta, and the United Kingdom. The UK currently holds the rotating presidency of the security council. North Korea fired an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) off its east coast on Wednesday, prompting condemnation from the United States, South Korea and Japan.

The missile flew for 74 minutes to an altitude of 6,000 km (3,728 miles) and range of 1,000 km, Japan's chief cabinet secretary Hirokazu Matsuno said, in what would be the longest ever flight time for a North Korean missile. The launch came after heated complaints from North Korea in recent days, accusing American spy planes of violating airspace in its economic zones, condemning a recent visit to South Korea by an American nuclear-powered cruise missile submarine, and promising to take steps in reaction.

