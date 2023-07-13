Himachal Floods: Centre extending full support, says former CM Jai Ram Thakur

Former Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Thursday said that the Centre is exending full support to the state after landslides and flash floods triggered by heavy rains claimed over 80 lives and damaged infrastructure estimated to be in crores. Thakur, who is scheduled to call on Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi today, earlier visited flood-affected areas in Bhuntar town of Kullu district.

"Panchayat and Nagar Panchayat have been affected due to the rain. I have come here to monitor the situation. What I can see is that the loss is huge for which the recovery is very difficult. Big houses have been destroyed and people have been rendered homeless...," he told reporters "The two rivers Beas and Parvati converge here and as a result, the natural river course has been affected, leading to a big diversion. This is the cause of the majority of the damage...The central government is extending full support to the state...," the BJP leader added.

A total of 88 people have lost their lives in the state since June 24 as rain continues to hit Himachal, an official statement issued by Himachal Pradesh state disaster management authority said on Wednesday. According to an official update, a total of 492 animals have lost their lives.

A total of 51 landslides have been reported so far since the beginning of monsoon and 32 incidents of flash floods have been reported, an official statement said. The incessant rain has led to flash floods and landslides, causing significant damage in Himachal Pradesh's Manali.

Moreover, the Himachal Pradesh Public Service Competitive (Preliminary) Examination has been postponed to August 20 owing to incessant rainfall in the state which has led to damage to roads. Earlier the Himachal Pradesh Public Service Competitive (Preliminary) Examination was scheduled on July 23. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)