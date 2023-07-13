Left Menu

UK's Barratt to build fewer homes in 2024

Chief executive David Thomas said in a statement that the trading backdrop had become more challenging in recent months, as many customers face significant cost of living pressures. Britain's housing market recovered from last year's financial turmoil following former prime minister Liz Truss' "mini-budget" economic plan. But higher borrowing costs have put renewed pressure on homeowners and buyers.

Reuters | Updated: 13-07-2023 11:51 IST | Created: 13-07-2023 11:51 IST
UK's Barratt to build fewer homes in 2024

Britain's largest homebuilder Barratt Developments said on Thursday it would build far fewer homes this fiscal year as mounting worries over mortgage affordability and persistent inflation drive buyers away.

The FTSE 100-listed firm said it expected to build between 13,250 to 14,250 units in the year ending June 30, 2024, down from the 17,206 homes in the year before. Chief executive David Thomas said in a statement that the trading backdrop had become more challenging in recent months, as many customers face significant cost of living pressures.

Britain's housing market recovered from last year's financial turmoil following former prime minister Liz Truss' "mini-budget" economic plan. But higher borrowing costs have put renewed pressure on homeowners and buyers.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cortexi Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed: Real Hearing Drops or Tinnitus Scam?

Cortexi Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed: Real Hearing Drops or Tinnitus Scam?

 Global
2
Liv Pure Reviews FAKE Hype Busted [Consumer Reports] Is LivPure Weight Loss Safe?

Liv Pure Reviews FAKE Hype Busted [Consumer Reports] Is LivPure Weight Loss ...

 Global
3
FOREX-Dollar drops as traders gear up for weak U.S. inflation

FOREX-Dollar drops as traders gear up for weak U.S. inflation

 United States
4
Microsoft's $69 bln Activision deal gets US judge go-ahead, UK softens opposition

Microsoft's $69 bln Activision deal gets US judge go-ahead, UK softens oppos...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Beyond Gold Medals: Understanding the 5 Circles of Olympic Spirit

The Startup Playbook: Strategies for Launching and Scaling

Echoes of the Past: Unveiling the Enigmatic History of Indian Languages

Freelancers or Virtual Assistants: Who's the Right Fit for Your Business?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023