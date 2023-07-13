Left Menu

UK's Hunt says high inflation remains a 'drag anchor' on economy

Britain's finance minister Jeremy Hunt said on Thursday that high inflation continued to hamper economic growth after the latest data showed that the economy contracted in May.

Reuters | London | Updated: 13-07-2023 12:15 IST | Created: 13-07-2023 11:51 IST
UK's Hunt says high inflation remains a 'drag anchor' on economy
Jeremy Hunt Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Britain's finance minister Jeremy Hunt said on Thursday that high inflation continued to hamper economic growth after the latest data showed that the economy contracted in May. “While an extra Bank Holiday had an impact on growth in May, high inflation remains a drag anchor on economic growth," Hunt said in a statement.

"The best way to get growth going again and ease the pressure on families is to bring inflation down as quickly as possible. Our plan will work, but we must stick to it." Economic output fell by 0.1% in May from April, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cortexi Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed: Real Hearing Drops or Tinnitus Scam?

Cortexi Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed: Real Hearing Drops or Tinnitus Scam?

 Global
2
Liv Pure Reviews FAKE Hype Busted [Consumer Reports] Is LivPure Weight Loss Safe?

Liv Pure Reviews FAKE Hype Busted [Consumer Reports] Is LivPure Weight Loss ...

 Global
3
FOREX-Dollar drops as traders gear up for weak U.S. inflation

FOREX-Dollar drops as traders gear up for weak U.S. inflation

 United States
4
Microsoft's $69 bln Activision deal gets US judge go-ahead, UK softens opposition

Microsoft's $69 bln Activision deal gets US judge go-ahead, UK softens oppos...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Beyond Gold Medals: Understanding the 5 Circles of Olympic Spirit

The Startup Playbook: Strategies for Launching and Scaling

Echoes of the Past: Unveiling the Enigmatic History of Indian Languages

Freelancers or Virtual Assistants: Who's the Right Fit for Your Business?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023