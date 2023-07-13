Left Menu

Bhopal: Four of a family, including 2 children, found dead

Four people from the same family, including two children, were found dead under mysterious circumstances on Thursday, police said, adding that while it appeared that the husband and wife hanged themselves to death, their children may have been poisoned.

ANI | Updated: 13-07-2023 12:10 IST | Created: 13-07-2023 12:10 IST
Bhopal: Four of a family, including 2 children, found dead
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Four people from the same family, including two children, were found dead under mysterious circumstances on Thursday, police said, adding that while it appeared that the husband and wife hanged themselves to death, their children may have been poisoned. A case has been registered at Ratibad Police Station area in Bhopal. The police has recovered a "suicide note" from the spot and have launched an investigation into the matter. The note mentioned that the family was in debt.

According to initial investigation, the police said that the family was under pressure of paying back loans they had taken through an online loan app. The moneylenders were allegedly blackmailing the family saying that they would make some obscene photos viral if they do not pay back the money, the police said. Further investigation is ongoing.

Earlier, a 30-year-old woman allegedly died by suicide in Delhi's Bindapur area, police said on Wednesday. She had allegedly consumed a poisonous substance resulting in her death, the police said, adding that her father-in-law had been taken into custody in this connection.

Further, according to the police, the woman had accused her in-laws of harassing her. The incident came to light after the police received information at Bindapur police station about a suspected case of poisoning around 3 pm on Tuesday. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cortexi Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed: Real Hearing Drops or Tinnitus Scam?

Cortexi Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed: Real Hearing Drops or Tinnitus Scam?

 Global
2
Liv Pure Reviews FAKE Hype Busted [Consumer Reports] Is LivPure Weight Loss Safe?

Liv Pure Reviews FAKE Hype Busted [Consumer Reports] Is LivPure Weight Loss ...

 Global
3
FOREX-Dollar drops as traders gear up for weak U.S. inflation

FOREX-Dollar drops as traders gear up for weak U.S. inflation

 United States
4
Microsoft's $69 bln Activision deal gets US judge go-ahead, UK softens opposition

Microsoft's $69 bln Activision deal gets US judge go-ahead, UK softens oppos...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Beyond Gold Medals: Understanding the 5 Circles of Olympic Spirit

The Startup Playbook: Strategies for Launching and Scaling

Echoes of the Past: Unveiling the Enigmatic History of Indian Languages

Freelancers or Virtual Assistants: Who's the Right Fit for Your Business?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023