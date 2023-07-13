Left Menu

PTI | Jakarta | Updated: 13-07-2023 12:33 IST | Created: 13-07-2023 12:12 IST
EAM Jaishankar meets Russian counterpart Lavrov in Indonesia
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday met his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov here and discussed bilateral economic issues and matters related to the Ukraine conflict.

Jaishankar met Lavrov on the sidelines of the ASEAN-India Ministerial in the Indonesian capital.

''Met with Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov of Russia in Jakarta today. Discussed bilateral economic issues, as also matters pertaining to the Ukraine conflict,'' Jaishankar tweeted.

In June, Jaishankar met Lavrov during the BRICS summit in South Africa.

In the last few months, India has become a leading importer of discounted crude oil from Russia notwithstanding increasing displeasure in the West over the procurement in view of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

India's economic engagement with Russia has been on a major upswing in the last one year, largely due to its procurement of discounted Russian oil.

India has not yet condemned the Russian invasion of Ukraine and it has been pushing for resolution of the conflict through dialogue and diplomacy.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

