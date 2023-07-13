Left Menu

Goldi Solar forays into power backup solutions biz

Representative Image
Renewable energy player Goldi Solar on Thursday announced its foray into power backup solutions business with the launch of its VAMA On-grid range of inverters.

The Gujarat-based company is in the process of expanding its module manufacturing capacity to 6 gigawatt from 2.5 gigawatt (GW) at an investment of Rs 5,000 crore.

In a statement on Thursday, Goldi Solar said, ''It has forayed into the smart inverter business and launched VAMA On-grid range of smart string inverters. The inverter range is available in single-phase and three-phase variants designed specifically for on-grid applications''.

On-grid inverters are systems that convert solar power DC into the main power supply.

Goldi Solar founder and Managing Director Ishver Dholakiya said the company targets a sizable share of residential, commercial and industrial segments in India over the next two-three years with the latest product.

''This technology used in VAMA increases surface area for heat transfer and enhances product performance. VAMA On-grid Inverters integrate advanced DSP Control Technology, guaranteeing higher efficiency of up to 98.6 per cent,'' he added.

Goldi Solar co-founder and Director Bharat Bhut said inverters will be set up at the company's facilities in Gujarat.

It has two facilities at Pipodara and Navsari in Gujarat with consolidated manufacturing capacity of 2.5 GW.

