Russian rouble edges up under lingering post-mutiny pressure

The Russian rouble edged higher on Thursday, pulling away from 91 to the dollar hit in early trade and still smarting from the impact of domestic political turmoil and capital outflows following last month's abortive mutiny. Capital controls and shrinking imports have helped insulate the rouble against geopolitics during the more than 16 months since Russia invaded Ukraine, but mercenary leader Yevgeny Prigozhin's march towards Moscow on June 24 reverberated through markets.

At 0725 GMT, the rouble was 0.2% stronger against the dollar at 90.66. It hit 93.85 on July 6, its weakest point since March 28, 2022. The rouble had lost 0.1% to trade at 100.98 versus the euro . It had firmed 0.4% against the yuan to 12.64 .

Seeking to project an aura of calm, Russian authorities have blamed the rouble's slump - it fell around 10% from its June 23 close to its trough on July 6 - on falling export revenues and recovering imports, but analysts acknowledge the impact of domestic political concerns and increased net capital outflows. Brent crude oil, a global benchmark for Russia's main export, was up 0.3% at $80.31 a barrel, close to its highest point since late April.

Data published on Wednesday showed annual inflation accelerating again in June. The Bank of Russia is expected to raise interest rates for the first time in more than a year at its July 21 meeting, as inflation pressure intensifies, but that may not help the rouble. "The central bank rate is no help to the rouble now," said Dmitry Polevoy, head of investment at Locko-Invest.

"Only fast or sharp policy tightening (at least up to 10%) that the central bank (and economy) are hardly ready for could reduce the attractiveness of foreign currency instruments, taking into account the increased risks," Polevoy said. Russian stock indexes were higher.

The dollar-denominated RTS index was up 0.5% to 1,009.7 points. The rouble-based MOEX Russian index was 0.3% higher at 2,905.8 points, renewing a post-invasion high.

