Left Menu

Delhi: Four kanwariyas dead as two trucks collide on GT Karnal road

Based on a preliminary investigation, it has come to light that one of the trucks, which was bound for Delhi, crossed the central divider of the GT Karnal road and rammed the other truck, carrying 20–23 Kanwariyas, coming from the opposite direction, police said.

ANI | Updated: 13-07-2023 14:01 IST | Created: 13-07-2023 14:01 IST
Delhi: Four kanwariyas dead as two trucks collide on GT Karnal road
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Four 'Kanwariyas' were killed and 15 others were injured as a truck carrying Shiva devotees was hit by another on the GT Karnal road here in the wee hours of Thursday, police said. The police received a PCR call at 00.44 AM on Thursday. On reaching the spot it was found out that one of the trucks was carrying Kanwar pilgrims from Mianwali Nagar, near Nangloi, in the national capital to Haridwar.

Based on a preliminary investigation, it has come to light that one of the trucks, which was bound for Delhi, crossed the central divider of the GT Karnal road and rammed the other truck, carrying 20–23 Kanwariyas, coming from the opposite direction, police said. In the accident, 15 people were injured and four died on the spot, they said, adding the truck driver is absconding.

Five injured were sent to Babu Jagjivan Ram Memorial Hospital (BJRM) Jahangirpuri while 14 injured were rushed to Satyawadi Raja Harish Chandra Hospital in Narela, out of whom four were declared dead on arrival and two of the injured were referred to Balaji Action Centre in Paschim Vihar, police said. The road has been cleared for traffic movement, they said.

The police has registered a case at Alipur Police Station and further investigation is underway. The Kanwar Yatra began on July 4 with Shiva devotees from across the country making a beeline for Haridwar to collect holy water from the Ganga. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cortexi Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed: Real Hearing Drops or Tinnitus Scam?

Cortexi Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed: Real Hearing Drops or Tinnitus Scam?

 Global
2
Liv Pure Reviews FAKE Hype Busted [Consumer Reports] Is LivPure Weight Loss Safe?

Liv Pure Reviews FAKE Hype Busted [Consumer Reports] Is LivPure Weight Loss ...

 Global
3
FOREX-Dollar drops as traders gear up for weak U.S. inflation

FOREX-Dollar drops as traders gear up for weak U.S. inflation

 United States
4
Microsoft's $69 bln Activision deal gets US judge go-ahead, UK softens opposition

Microsoft's $69 bln Activision deal gets US judge go-ahead, UK softens oppos...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Beyond Gold Medals: Understanding the 5 Circles of Olympic Spirit

The Startup Playbook: Strategies for Launching and Scaling

Echoes of the Past: Unveiling the Enigmatic History of Indian Languages

Freelancers or Virtual Assistants: Who's the Right Fit for Your Business?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023