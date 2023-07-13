Delhi: Four kanwariyas dead as two trucks collide on GT Karnal road

Four 'Kanwariyas' were killed and 15 others were injured as a truck carrying Shiva devotees was hit by another on the GT Karnal road here in the wee hours of Thursday, police said. The police received a PCR call at 00.44 AM on Thursday. On reaching the spot it was found out that one of the trucks was carrying Kanwar pilgrims from Mianwali Nagar, near Nangloi, in the national capital to Haridwar.

Based on a preliminary investigation, it has come to light that one of the trucks, which was bound for Delhi, crossed the central divider of the GT Karnal road and rammed the other truck, carrying 20–23 Kanwariyas, coming from the opposite direction, police said. In the accident, 15 people were injured and four died on the spot, they said, adding the truck driver is absconding.

Five injured were sent to Babu Jagjivan Ram Memorial Hospital (BJRM) Jahangirpuri while 14 injured were rushed to Satyawadi Raja Harish Chandra Hospital in Narela, out of whom four were declared dead on arrival and two of the injured were referred to Balaji Action Centre in Paschim Vihar, police said. The road has been cleared for traffic movement, they said.

The police has registered a case at Alipur Police Station and further investigation is underway. The Kanwar Yatra began on July 4 with Shiva devotees from across the country making a beeline for Haridwar to collect holy water from the Ganga. (ANI)

