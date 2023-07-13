Left Menu

Dogs too are prone to cardiac problems : Experts

New diagnostic techniques could be used to identify the problem, he said.Even dogs have pacemakers these days, he said speaking of advancement in techniques.Y Vijay, director of the department of animal husbandry and veterinary sciences, said there is need to raise awareness about the subject and owners of dogs have to understand their pets symptoms.Pradipta Kumar Nanda, SOA vice-chancellor said the university will promote research on canine health.

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 13-07-2023 14:22 IST | Created: 13-07-2023 14:07 IST
Dogs too are prone to cardiac problems : Experts
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Dogs, a man’s most faithful friend, too are prone to cardiac problems. As they cannot communicate, the owners of the canines are often unaware of their heart ailments, which can be either congenital or acquired like humans, experts attending the two-day national symposium on canine cardiology said here.

“It is observed that cardiac disease is common in dogs whose life span ranges between 12 to 15 years. The cardiac issues often set in when the animal is barely five to six years of age,” Prof (Dr) Bramhadev Pattnaik, dean of the Institute of Veterinary Science and Animal Husbandry (IVSAH) under SOA deemed university here, said on Wednesday.

What is required is timely diagnosis and pet owners need to observe whether their dogs are showing signs of fatigue, are unable to walk properly, refusing food or not responding to the owner’s commands, he said.

Since it is difficult to ascertain whether a pet dog has cardiac problems, it is required to get the animal go through regular cardiac health check-ups. New diagnostic techniques could be used to identify the problem, he said.

“Even dogs have pacemakers these days,” he said speaking of advancement in techniques.

Y Vijay, director of the department of animal husbandry and veterinary sciences, said there is need to raise awareness about the subject and owners of dogs have to understand their pets' symptoms.

Pradipta Kumar Nanda, SOA vice-chancellor said the university will promote research on canine health.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cortexi Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed: Real Hearing Drops or Tinnitus Scam?

Cortexi Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed: Real Hearing Drops or Tinnitus Scam?

 Global
2
Liv Pure Reviews FAKE Hype Busted [Consumer Reports] Is LivPure Weight Loss Safe?

Liv Pure Reviews FAKE Hype Busted [Consumer Reports] Is LivPure Weight Loss ...

 Global
3
FOREX-Dollar drops as traders gear up for weak U.S. inflation

FOREX-Dollar drops as traders gear up for weak U.S. inflation

 United States
4
Microsoft's $69 bln Activision deal gets US judge go-ahead, UK softens opposition

Microsoft's $69 bln Activision deal gets US judge go-ahead, UK softens oppos...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Beyond Gold Medals: Understanding the 5 Circles of Olympic Spirit

The Startup Playbook: Strategies for Launching and Scaling

Echoes of the Past: Unveiling the Enigmatic History of Indian Languages

Freelancers or Virtual Assistants: Who's the Right Fit for Your Business?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023