Schools, colleges to remain shut till Sunday, Govt offices will have WFH: Delhi CM Kejriwal after DDMA meeting

All Delhi schools and colleges will remain closed till Sunday and government offices, except those providing essential services, will resort to working from home, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Thursday.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

All Delhi schools and colleges will remain closed till Sunday and government offices, except those providing essential services, will resort to work from home, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Thursday. Talking to ANI after the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) meeting with Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena on the unprecedented flood situation in the national capital, Kejriwal said, "We had a DDMA meeting. Several important decisions were taken. Schools, colleges & universities will remain closed till Sunday. All government offices, except those providing essential services, will have Work from Home till Sunday. Advisory is being issued for private offices to do the same."

CM said that entry of heavy vehicles, except those providing essential services have been banned. "Water rationing will have to be done as three Water Treatment Plants are shut and people will face water crisis for a day or two. Heavy vehicles, except those providing essential services, that enter Delhi will not be allowed. There were issues of toilets and bathrooms at relief camps. So, the camps are being shifted to schools. There are over 20,000 people in relief camps", Kejriwal told ANI.

The CM further told ANI that NDRF teams are deployed and will request for more if the situation demands. "NDRF teams are deployed, if needed we will request more. Also arrangement have been made for more NDRF relief boats. We expect the water to recede by tomorrow", he said.

As per NDRF inputs, a total of 12 NDRF teams have been deployed in Delhi which includes three in Central Delhi, three in North-East Delhi, two in South-East Delhi, three in East Delhi and one in Shahdara. Meanwhile, in view of the rising water level of River Yamuna, the Delhi government banned entry of Heavy Good Vehicles from the Singhu Border, Badarpur Border, Loni Border and Chilla Border. Interstate buses from Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Chandigarh, Jammu and Kashmir, and Uttarakhand terminating at ISBT Kashmere Gate will terminate at Singhu border.

India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Thursday predicted that South-West Delhi and adjoining areas is likely to receive light to moderate intensity rain on Thursday. "Thunderstorms with light to moderate intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas of isolated places of South-West Delhi, South Delhi (Chhattarpur, IGNOU, Ayanagar, Deramandi) and NCR ( Gurugram, Manesar) , Sikandrabad, Bulandshahar, Khurja, Pahasu (U.P.) during next 2 hours", IMD shared in a tweet. (ANI)

