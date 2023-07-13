Russian rouble firms as high oil prices ease post-mutiny pressure

The Russian rouble firmed on Thursday to approach a more than one-week high past 90 to the dollar as strong oil prices eased pressure from last month's abortive armed mutiny and the capital outflows that followed. Capital controls and shrinking imports have helped to insulate the rouble from geopolitics during the more than 16 months since Russia invaded Ukraine, but mercenary leader Yevgeny Prigozhin's march towards Moscow on June 24 reverberated through markets.

By 0911 GMT, the rouble was 0.9% stronger against the dollar at 90.06. It hit 93.85 on July 6, its weakest point since March 28, 2022. The rouble had gained 0.5% to trade at 100.45 versus the euro. It had firmed 1% against the yuan to 12.57 .

Seeking to project calm, Russian authorities have blamed the rouble's slump - it fell around 10% from its June 23 close to its trough on July 6 - on falling export revenues and recovering imports, but analysts say the impact of domestic political concerns and increased net capital outflows. Brent crude oil, a global benchmark for Russia's main export, was up 0.1% at $80.22 a barrel, close to its highest since late April.

Exporters converting foreign currency revenues to prepare for tax payments later this month should also support the rouble and give it a route to recovery, Promsvyazbank analyst said. Data published on Wednesday showed annual inflation accelerated again in June. The Bank of Russia is expected to raise interest rates for the first time in more than a year at its July 21 meeting, as inflation pressure intensifies, but that may not help the rouble.

"The central bank rate is no help to the rouble now," said Dmitry Polevoy, head of investment at Locko-Invest. "Only fast or sharp policy tightening (at least up to 10%) that the central bank (and economy) are hardly ready for could reduce the attractiveness of foreign currency instruments, taking into account the increased risks," Polevoy said.

Russian stock indexes were mixed. The dollar-denominated RTS index was up 0.6% to 1,011.3 points. The rouble-based MOEX Russian index was 0.2% lower at 2,889.8 points, earlier hitting a post-invasion high.

