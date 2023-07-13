Left Menu

Fire breaks out at Greater Noida's Galaxy Plaza

People were seen jumping out from the third floor of the Galaxy Plaza under the Bisrakh police station area at Gaur City 1 after the fire broke out. Several people have been injured in the incident.

ANI | Updated: 13-07-2023 15:06 IST | Created: 13-07-2023 15:06 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A fire broke out in the Galaxy Plaza at Greater Noida West on Thursday, police said. People were seen jumping out from the third floor of the Galaxy Plaza under the Bisrakh police station area at Gaur City 1 after the fire broke out. Several people have been injured in the incident.

Further details are awaited. Earlier on Wednesday, a fire broke out in a company in MIDC Industrial Area in Thane's Ambarnath area in Maharashtra. No casualties were reported. A total of 5 fire tenders were present at the spot to douse the fire. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

