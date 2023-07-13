Left Menu

Governments need to raise climate targets by September, COP28 president says

The Paris Agreement commits countries to limit the global average temperature rise to well below 2 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels and to aim for 1.5 degrees Celsius, a level which if crossed could unleash far more severe climate change effects, scientists say. On Thursday Jaber repeated calls for a "phase down" of fossil fuels.

Reuters | Updated: 13-07-2023 15:16 IST | Created: 13-07-2023 15:07 IST
Governments need to raise climate targets by September, COP28 president says
Sultan al-Jaber Image Credit: Wikipedia

The United Arab Emirates president-designate of the upcoming COP28 climate conference urged governments on Thursday to raise their climate targets within the next two months ahead of the gathering.

"I call on all governments to update their NDCs by September of this year, ensuring alignment with the Paris Agreement," Sultan al-Jaber said at a meeting in Brussels of climate ministers and representatives from around two dozen countries, among them Brazil, China and the United States. NDCs refer to Nationally Determined Contributions, emissions-cutting pledges that serve as countries' national contributions to meeting the 2015 Paris Agreement's goals to curb climate change.

This month, the UAE updated its own national pledge saying it was committed to cutting emissions 40% by the year 2030, an increase of almost 10% over its previous target. The UAE, a major OPEC oil exporter, is hosting the COP28 summit which is scheduled to take place at the end of this year.

The event is the first global assessment of progress since the landmark Paris Agreement in 2015 to limit global warming. "We are at the midway point between Paris and 2030, but we are nowhere near close enough to our destination," Jaber said about the upcoming assesment, often referred to as the global stocktake.

"We must be brutally honest about the gaps that need to be filled, the root causes and how we got to this place here today," he said. The Paris Agreement commits countries to limit the global average temperature rise to well below 2 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels and to aim for 1.5 degrees Celsius, a level which if crossed could unleash far more severe climate change effects, scientists say.

On Thursday Jaber repeated calls for a "phase down" of fossil fuels. "As I’ve said many times, the phase down of fossil fuels is inevitable."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cortexi Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed: Real Hearing Drops or Tinnitus Scam?

Cortexi Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed: Real Hearing Drops or Tinnitus Scam?

 Global
2
Liv Pure Reviews FAKE Hype Busted [Consumer Reports] Is LivPure Weight Loss Safe?

Liv Pure Reviews FAKE Hype Busted [Consumer Reports] Is LivPure Weight Loss ...

 Global
3
FOREX-Dollar drops as traders gear up for weak U.S. inflation

FOREX-Dollar drops as traders gear up for weak U.S. inflation

 United States
4
Microsoft's $69 bln Activision deal gets US judge go-ahead, UK softens opposition

Microsoft's $69 bln Activision deal gets US judge go-ahead, UK softens oppos...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Beyond Gold Medals: Understanding the 5 Circles of Olympic Spirit

The Startup Playbook: Strategies for Launching and Scaling

Echoes of the Past: Unveiling the Enigmatic History of Indian Languages

Freelancers or Virtual Assistants: Who's the Right Fit for Your Business?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023