Four sentenced to life imprisonment by UP court in murder case

A court here on Thursday sentenced four people, including a father-son duo, to life imprisonment in a 2017 murder case.

The order was passed by the court of additional session judge Mirza Zeenat.

The case pertained to the killing of one Kanta Prasad in November 2017 over an old rivalry. A case of murder was then lodged against the four.

