SC recommends transfer of 3 HC judges, including Delhi HC’s justice Gaurang Kanth

The Supreme Court Collegium on recommended the transfer of three High Court judges to different High Courts today. The following are the three judges who have been recommended for transfer - Justice Manoj Bajaj of the Punjab & Haryana High Court to Allahabad High Court; Justice Dinesh Kumar Singh of the Allahabad High Court to Kerala High Court; and Justice Gaurang Kanth of the Delhi High Court to Calcutta High Court through its resolution passed on July 12.

The Collegium headed by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud recommended the transfer of Justice Dinesh Kumar Singh and Justice Manoj Bajaj. The Collegium also consists of Justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul, Sanjiv Khanna, BR Gavai, and Surya Kant.

Recommending the transfer of Justice Kanth, the Collegium said that the Chief Justices of the High Court of Delhi and High Court at Calcutta whose opinion was sought in terms of the Memorandum of Procedure have also conveyed their no objection to the proposed transfer of Justice Gaurang Kanth. "Justice Gaurang Kanth, however, vide representation dated July 7, 2023, has requested, on grounds indicated therein, for transfer to the High Court of Madhya Pradesh or Rajasthan or any other neighbouring State. We have carefully gone through the request made by Justice Gaurang Kanth in his representation and bestowed our thoughtful consideration on the contents thereof. The Collegium does not find any merit in the request made by him. The Collegium, therefore, resolves to reiterate its recommendation dated July 5, 2023, to transfer Justice Gaurang Kanth to the High Court at Calcutta," the resolution stated.

The resolution stated that Justice Dinesh Kumar Singh, who has been recommended to Kerala High Court had on July 11, 2023, requested for transfer to nearby States such as Delhi, Punjab and Haryana, Madhya Pradesh or Rajasthan. The Collegium, however, said it doesn't find any merit in the request of Justice Singh and recommended his transfer to Kerala High Court. Similarly, Collegium also refused to accept the request of Justice Manoj Bajaj who wanted to continue to function at Punjab and Haryana High Court and recommended his transfer to Allahabad High Court. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)