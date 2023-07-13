Himachal CM Sukhu visits flood-hit Thunag, announces Rs one lakh for affected families 

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Thakur Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu visited the flood-hit Thunag Sub-division in Seraj constituency of district Mandi on Thursday and took stock of the situation at Thunag market which is severely affected by the flood. He announced to provide rupees one lakh each to the affected families and also directed to channelize the Thunag rivulet so as to avoid such type of mishaps.

CM Sukhu also announced to provide land for the construction of the house which was swept away and directed to clear the debris from the market at the earliest. He also interacted with the locals and assured them of every possible assistance from the government. Chet Ram former Chairman MILKFED and Deputy Commissioner, Mandi, Arindam Chaudhary also accompanied the Chief Minister besides other senior officers of the district.

Earlier CM Sukhu said more than 50,000 tourists have been evacuated by rescuers from across the state. The Himachal CM also lauded officials across various state departments, who are involved in the ongoing rescue and evacuation work.

"We have successfully evacuated over 50,000 tourists from Himachal Pradesh in the last 48 hours, till 8 PM today. I would like to thank our administration and staff across various departments, who are working tirelessly and round the clock to restore our roads, power, water supply, and network connectivity," tweeted CM Sukhu. Meanwhile, acting DGP of Himachal Pradesh, Satwant Atwal Trivedi took to her Twitter handle on Wednesday to say that 6 Israeli tourists had been transferred safely to the town of Manikaran, while another 37 were safe and in good health at Barshaini.

"POSITIVE from Manikaran, 6 Israelis have been brought to PP Manikaran and remaining 37 Israeli nationals are at Barshaini and all are safe and in healthy condition," tweeted IPS Atwal. The IPS informed further on Twitter that about 95 people, including a foreign national, had been rescued and brought safely at Sangla, Chhitkul and Raksham areas of the state. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)