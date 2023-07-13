Tennis-Wimbledon 2023: order of play on Friday
Order of play on the main show courts on the 12th day of the Wimbledon championships on Friday (prefix number denotes seeding): CENTRE COURT (1230 GMT)
8-Jannik Sinner (Italy) v 2-Novak Djokovic (Serbia) 1-Carlos Alcaraz (Spain) v 3-Daniil Medvedev (Russia) (Compiled by Aadi Nair in Bengaluru Editing by Christian Radnedge)
